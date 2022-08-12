Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.73 and last traded at $76.38. Approximately 4,304,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,458,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77.

