Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 32.1% in July

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,375,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,323,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,356,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,267,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,040,000 after acquiring an additional 226,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $257,099,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 601.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,310,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

