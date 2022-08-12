Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 886,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,508. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $108.30.

