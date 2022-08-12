Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Shares Up 1.2%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.18 and last traded at C$29.18. 71,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 145,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.82.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.1784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

