Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,616 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,772,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

