Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.