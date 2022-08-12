VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 647,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,613,467. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

