Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) Short Interest Down 27.0% in July

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLAT opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Valor Latitude Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,922,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

