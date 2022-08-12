Valobit (VBIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $51,709.00

Valobit (VBIT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Valobit has a market cap of $22.76 million and $51,709.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Valobit has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015344 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Valobit Profile
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io.
Buying and Selling Valobit
