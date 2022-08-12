Validity (VAL) Hits Market Cap of $9.84 Million

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Validity has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $705,191.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00008780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,642,345 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,604 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

