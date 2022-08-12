Validity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $216,098.00 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $216,098.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00008675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,641,792 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,051 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

