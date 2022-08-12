Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

