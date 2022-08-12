UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UWM in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.35. UWM had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $821.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at $36,053,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UWM by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 270,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 445,300 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

