USD Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.01 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $53.83 billion and approximately $6.01 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001214 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Coin Profile
USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 53,828,015,842 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
