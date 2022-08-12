USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

USAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

USA Truck Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.22. 247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,134. The firm has a market cap of $281.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.22. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

Institutional Trading of USA Truck

About USA Truck

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 639.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

See Also

