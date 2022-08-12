USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
USAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.22. 247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,134. The firm has a market cap of $281.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.22. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
