UREEQA (URQA) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

UREEQA (URQA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $914,116.65 and $1,838.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014636 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038775 BTC.
About UREEQA
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
Buying and Selling UREEQA
Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.