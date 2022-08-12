Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,667.89

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $39,667.89 and $3.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061926 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

