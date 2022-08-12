UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Reaches $4.49 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00019602 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $4.49 billion and $3.30 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00257667 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000983 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

