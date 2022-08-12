Universal Technical Institute (UTI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2022 – Universal Technical Institute was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2022 – Universal Technical Institute was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2022 – Universal Technical Institute had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Universal Technical Institute was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2022 – Universal Technical Institute was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2022 – Universal Technical Institute is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Universal Technical Institute was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/27/2022 – Universal Technical Institute was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 405,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,265. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $230.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $2,863,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $2,318,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $1,502,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

