Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $21.80. 42,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 12,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMGNF. HSBC lowered Universal Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($25.51) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.33) to €25.20 ($25.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

