Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Up 57.0% in July

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,600 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the July 15th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 228,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,722. The company has a market cap of $98.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.65. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

