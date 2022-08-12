United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

UDIRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($36.73) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

