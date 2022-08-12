Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $56.66 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.55 or 0.00051975 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 51% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $56.66 million and approximately $134.49 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00120561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00024304 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00271768 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

