Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $301.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $301.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015050 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
