Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Unicharm stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. 94,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,527. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.19. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

