Umbrella Network Market Cap Hits $1.41 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $222,296.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

