Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

UGP opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 134,664 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

