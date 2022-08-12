U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.7 %

GROW stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.