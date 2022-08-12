Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Barclays

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.04. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after buying an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

