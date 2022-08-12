Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $298.13

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.13 ($3.60) and traded as low as GBX 247 ($2.98). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.08), with a volume of 665,393 shares traded.

Tyman Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of £500.57 million and a PE ratio of 940.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.44.

Tyman Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyman

About Tyman

In other Tyman news, insider Helen Clatworthy acquired 6,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,865.58 ($24,003.84). In related news, insider Helen Clatworthy bought 6,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,865.58 ($24,003.84). Also, insider Pamela Bingham acquired 7,250 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £19,865 ($24,003.14). Insiders acquired a total of 34,007 shares of company stock worth $9,173,058 in the last 90 days.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

