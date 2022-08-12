Twinci Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (TWIN)

Twinci (TWIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Twinci has a market cap of $15,609.09 and $41,957.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Twinci coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Twinci has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014664 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038879 BTC.
Twinci Coin Profile
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
