Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Turmeric Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TMPM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,407. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Turmeric Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turmeric Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Turmeric Acquisition by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 741,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turmeric Acquisition Company Profile

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on healthcare or a healthcare related industry.

