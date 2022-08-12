TrustSwap Price Hits $0.26 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $25.13 million and approximately $511,492.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

