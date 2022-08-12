Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.55. 54,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.55.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

