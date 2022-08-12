Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 42,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CME traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.87. 33,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,913. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.83. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

