Trust Asset Management LLC Has $893,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $220.90. 15,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.18. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

