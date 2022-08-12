Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 779,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,930,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,566.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 191,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $90.42. 188,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,857,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

