Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.32. 118,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,090,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

