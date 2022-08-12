Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 315 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.33. 40,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,699. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.98 and a 200 day moving average of $132.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

