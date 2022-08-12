Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $85.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Trupanion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at $45,937,287.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,242 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

