Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.94.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

TCNNF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 476,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,671. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.