Truist Financial Trims CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Target Price to $16.00

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CRMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CorMedix Price Performance

Shares of CRMD traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 6,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,792. The company has a market cap of $156.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CorMedix ( NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco acquired 10,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,045.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

