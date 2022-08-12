Truist Financial Cuts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $38.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.45.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.