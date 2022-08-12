TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Cap of $53.19 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $53.19 million and $9.50 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00127833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00065781 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

