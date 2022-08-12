True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.4 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TUERF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

