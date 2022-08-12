TRON Price Up 1.1% This Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.46 billion and $345.79 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002600 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16,169.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000833 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 97.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,407,970,932 coins and its circulating supply is 92,407,962,745 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.