Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Troika Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Troika Media Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,864 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Troika Media Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRKAW remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11. Troika Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

