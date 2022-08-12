Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TRFPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTC:TRFPF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $16.60.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
