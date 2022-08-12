Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.78.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

