Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $12.30 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.64.

TSE traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,570. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trinseo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trinseo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

